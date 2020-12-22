Is NTR and Prashanth Neel project shelved?

Kannada director Prashanth Neel shot fame with KGF which was a sensational hit across the country. Several Tollywood producers met Prashanth Neel and the young director too met several top actors of Telugu cinema. Mythri Movie Makers locked Prashanth Neel for a film and he was paid a hefty advance for the same. There are strong speculations that Prashanth Neel was in talks with NTR for this project.

In a surprise, Prashanth Neel narrated a script to Prabhas and locked him for his next. What’s more interesting is that the project starts rolling from January. After this announcement was out, there are speculations that NTR’s project with Prashanth Neel is shelved. But the update we hear says that the project is very much on. Prashanth Neel wanted to complete one more project as NTR needs to complete RRR and Trivikram’s project. Hence, he shifted his focus to Prabhas’ Salaar.

Soon after the completion of Salaar, Prashanth Neel will work on the script of NTR’s film. Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll this prestigious project.