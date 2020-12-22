Megastar’s unlimited fun on Sam Jam

Yupp Advert

For the first time, Megastar Chiranjeevi is making his presence on a talk show Sam Jam that will be aired on Aha. Samantha is hosting this talk show and Megastar’s episode which will be out on December 25th. The promo of the episode is released today and it is packed with fun. Megastar looks uber cool in a casual look with a blazer. Right from his childhood pictures to meeting his fan, Chiranjeevi looked comfortable and energetic.

The highlight of the episode is expected to be the Dosa Flip challenge that Chiranjeevi tried earlier. The top actor tied his eyes and tried the flip challenge. The promo reveals that Chiranjeevi’s episode in Sam Jam will be packed with fun all over. Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for his next film Acharya directed by Koratala Siva.