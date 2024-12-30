x
Priyanka Mohan 2024 Photo Dump
Kajal Aggarwal Throwback December
Keerthy Suresh Baby John Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Best Of 2024
Ketika Sharma Stroll On The Sea
Namrata Shirodkar With Kids In Switzerland
Disha Patani Hot Curves
Priyanka Chopra Christmas Celebrations
Mrunal Thakur Gorgeous In Purple Saree
Sania Mirza In A Traditional Look
Urinary tract infections : Reasons For Urinary tract infections In Women
Mirnalini Ravi In Streets Of London
Mithila Palkar Holidaying In Norway
Chitrangda Singh Hot Photo Shoot
Priya Prakash Varrier Holiday Trip
Tiger Shroff’s Perfect Body
Pragya Jaiswal Dressed For ITA Awards
Nora Fatehi Gorgeous In Netted Saree
EggQuality In Female : Foods To Improve Egg Quality In Female
Janhvi Kapoor Spends Wonderful Time with Her Gang
Ram Charan and Upasana to shoot for Unstoppable?

Published on December 30, 2024 by swathy

Ram Charan and Upasana to shoot for Unstoppable?

ram charan and upasana in Balakrishna's unstoppable4

All the upcoming biggies are being promoted on the talk show of Unstoppable hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna. The team of Sankranthiki Vastunnam have shot for an episode and it is out recently. The episode is packed with hilarious fun. S Naga Vamsi and Bobby Kolli have appeared on the sets from the team of Daaku Maharaaj. The episode was shot yesterday. It will be aired during the New Year weekend. Tomorrow, Ram Charan has allocated his date for the shoot of Unstoppable. The shoot happens tomorrow in Annapurna Studios. Rumors say that his wife Upasana Konidela too will attend the shoot along with Ram Charan.

The episode will be telecasted in the first week of January before the release of Game Changer. All the three Sankranthi releases are promoting their films on the sets of Unstoppable. Earlier, Allu Arjun too promoted Pushpa 2: The Rule on the sets of Balakrishna’s talkshow. Unstoppable is one of the most successful talk shows in Telugu.

Unbiased Pawan Kalyan fully backs Revanth in Allu Arjun's case NBK's Akhanda 2 Shooting Updates
