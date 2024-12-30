Ram Charan and Upasana to shoot for Unstoppable?

All the upcoming biggies are being promoted on the talk show of Unstoppable hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna. The team of Sankranthiki Vastunnam have shot for an episode and it is out recently. The episode is packed with hilarious fun. S Naga Vamsi and Bobby Kolli have appeared on the sets from the team of Daaku Maharaaj. The episode was shot yesterday. It will be aired during the New Year weekend. Tomorrow, Ram Charan has allocated his date for the shoot of Unstoppable. The shoot happens tomorrow in Annapurna Studios. Rumors say that his wife Upasana Konidela too will attend the shoot along with Ram Charan.

The episode will be telecasted in the first week of January before the release of Game Changer. All the three Sankranthi releases are promoting their films on the sets of Unstoppable. Earlier, Allu Arjun too promoted Pushpa 2: The Rule on the sets of Balakrishna’s talkshow. Unstoppable is one of the most successful talk shows in Telugu.