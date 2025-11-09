x
Ram Charan heaps Praise on AR Rahman

Published on November 9, 2025 by nethra

For the first time, legendary music composer AR Rahman is scoring music for a film featuring Ram Charan in the lead role. The film is titled Peddi and it is a rustic rural action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The first single ‘Chikiri’ which was released recently turned out to be an instant hit. AR Rahman and his team performed live in a Concert in Hyderabad that took place last night in Hyderabad. The team of Peddi was present for the concert and Chikiri song was performed live.

During his speech, Ram Charan admitted that it was a dream for him to work with AR Rahman from his childhood days and he is glad that Rahman is on board for his favorite script Peddi. Speaking about Peddi, Janhvi Kapoor said “I am so glad for sharing the stage with the people whom I consider as my idols”. Peddi is in the final stages of shoot and the film releases on March 27th next year.

AR Rahman and his team performed live for his super hit Telugu and Hindi songs and the concert was a packed house in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

