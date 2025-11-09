Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Top 6 Contestants Reveal and Ramu’s Self-Eviction

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 witnessed a mix of emotions, laughter, nostalgia, and farewells in today’s episode. With RGV, Amala, and Nagarjuna sharing the screen, and Ramu’s unexpected exit, the show offered a perfect blend of drama and sentiment.

Divya’s Possessiveness Sparks Conversations

The episode began with Tanuja and Ritu discussing Divya’s possessive attitude toward Bharani. While Divya’s gameplay has impressed audiences, her emotional dependency on Bharani is drawing criticism. Later, Divya confronted Bharani, questioning him for not consoling her after shouting at her. The tension between the two was palpable, as Divya’s growing possessiveness started to overshadow her strong gameplay.

Nagarjuna and Amala Bring Nostalgia with Shiva Re-Release

A surprise awaited the housemates as Amala Akkineni entered the Bigg Boss house to promote the re-release of Shiva, which originally hit theatres 36 years ago. The couple got emotional reminiscing about the iconic film and their journey together.

In a fun segment, Sanjana stole a watermelon meant for a previous captaincy task. Later that night, she, Sai, and Nikhil secretly cut it and shared it. When Nagarjuna and Amala entered, the housemates welcomed them by dancing to Shiva songs. Amala, smiling throughout, even joined them with a few dance moves.

The housemates enthusiastically asked questions about Shiva, and the couple’s nostalgic responses brought smiles all around.

RGV Joins the House

Nagarjuna revealed that director Ram Gopal Varma worked tirelessly for eight months to make Shiva’s re-release possible. When RGV entered, the house erupted with excitement. True to his style, RGV answered questions from the housemates with sharp wit and dry humor, making everyone laugh.

“Hit or Flop?” Game and Top 6 Contenders

Nagarjuna introduced a “Hit or Flop” voting game to in-house audiences. Suman received 100% votes for “Hit,” followed by Emmanuel with 95%. Sai, Gaurav, and Bharani landed in the “Flip” category, while Nikhil managed an even 50%.

A leaderboard showing the top six contestants sparked debate, as it appeared to reveal their standing — something traditionally hidden. Bigg Boss then offered unique deals to these top 6 contestants:

• Suman was offered direct captaincy if Bharani sacrificed family week, which Suman declined.

• Emmanuel took an audio message opportunity but cost Gaurav his power.

• Tanuja refused to hear her sister’s voice message when Kalyan had to lose immunity through out the season for her to get it.

• Ritu accepted the offer of getting her father’s shirt if Sanjana’s sarees were taken away.

• Pavan refused to get his family photo at Ritu’s expense.

As a result, Gaurav lost his power and Sanjana lost all her sarees. While Sanjana forgave Ritu, Gaurav confronted Emmanuel for betraying his trust.

Ramu’s Emotional Self-Eviction

The episode ended on an emotional note. Nagarjuna confronted Ramu for constantly sacrificing and not standing for himself. Overwhelmed, Ramu expressed that he was homesick and missing his family deeply. He sang a heartfelt song before revealing his decision to leave. Despite Nagarjuna’s efforts to motivate him, Ramu chose to exit, saying he longed to reunite with his parents. His farewell left the house emotional, especially Tanuja, who tearfully wished him happiness outside.