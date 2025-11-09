x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
View all stories
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Top 6 Contestants Reveal and Ramu’s Self-Eviction

Published on November 9, 2025 by nethra

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Suresh Babu walks out of ENE Repeat
image
Huge Social Media Appreciation for The Girlfriend
image
Thaman appeals to Prabhas’ fans, gives an update
image
Self-Evictions in Bigg Boss: When Emotion Overpowers Endurance
image
Ram Charan heaps Praise on AR Rahman

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Top 6 Contestants Reveal and Ramu’s Self-Eviction

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Top 6 Contestants Reveal and Ramu’s Self-Eviction

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 witnessed a mix of emotions, laughter, nostalgia, and farewells in today’s episode. With RGV, Amala, and Nagarjuna sharing the screen, and Ramu’s unexpected exit, the show offered a perfect blend of drama and sentiment.

Divya’s Possessiveness Sparks Conversations

The episode began with Tanuja and Ritu discussing Divya’s possessive attitude toward Bharani. While Divya’s gameplay has impressed audiences, her emotional dependency on Bharani is drawing criticism. Later, Divya confronted Bharani, questioning him for not consoling her after shouting at her. The tension between the two was palpable, as Divya’s growing possessiveness started to overshadow her strong gameplay.

Nagarjuna and Amala Bring Nostalgia with Shiva Re-Release

A surprise awaited the housemates as Amala Akkineni entered the Bigg Boss house to promote the re-release of Shiva, which originally hit theatres 36 years ago. The couple got emotional reminiscing about the iconic film and their journey together.

In a fun segment, Sanjana stole a watermelon meant for a previous captaincy task. Later that night, she, Sai, and Nikhil secretly cut it and shared it. When Nagarjuna and Amala entered, the housemates welcomed them by dancing to Shiva songs. Amala, smiling throughout, even joined them with a few dance moves.

The housemates enthusiastically asked questions about Shiva, and the couple’s nostalgic responses brought smiles all around.

RGV Joins the House

Nagarjuna revealed that director Ram Gopal Varma worked tirelessly for eight months to make Shiva’s re-release possible. When RGV entered, the house erupted with excitement. True to his style, RGV answered questions from the housemates with sharp wit and dry humor, making everyone laugh.

“Hit or Flop?” Game and Top 6 Contenders

Nagarjuna introduced a “Hit or Flop” voting game to in-house audiences. Suman received 100% votes for “Hit,” followed by Emmanuel with 95%. Sai, Gaurav, and Bharani landed in the “Flip” category, while Nikhil managed an even 50%.

A leaderboard showing the top six contestants sparked debate, as it appeared to reveal their standing — something traditionally hidden. Bigg Boss then offered unique deals to these top 6 contestants:

• Suman was offered direct captaincy if Bharani sacrificed family week, which Suman declined.

• Emmanuel took an audio message opportunity but cost Gaurav his power.

• Tanuja refused to hear her sister’s voice message when Kalyan had to lose immunity through out the season for her to get it.

• Ritu accepted the offer of getting her father’s shirt if Sanjana’s sarees were taken away.

• Pavan refused to get his family photo at Ritu’s expense.

As a result, Gaurav lost his power and Sanjana lost all her sarees. While Sanjana forgave Ritu, Gaurav confronted Emmanuel for betraying his trust.

Ramu’s Emotional Self-Eviction

The episode ended on an emotional note. Nagarjuna confronted Ramu for constantly sacrificing and not standing for himself. Overwhelmed, Ramu expressed that he was homesick and missing his family deeply. He sang a heartfelt song before revealing his decision to leave. Despite Nagarjuna’s efforts to motivate him, Ramu chose to exit, saying he longed to reunite with his parents. His farewell left the house emotional, especially Tanuja, who tearfully wished him happiness outside.

Next Ram Charan heaps Praise on AR Rahman Previous Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Song creates a rare worldwide sensation
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Suresh Babu walks out of ENE Repeat
image
Huge Social Media Appreciation for The Girlfriend
image
Thaman appeals to Prabhas’ fans, gives an update

Latest

image
Exclusive: Suresh Babu walks out of ENE Repeat
image
Huge Social Media Appreciation for The Girlfriend
image
Thaman appeals to Prabhas’ fans, gives an update
image
Self-Evictions in Bigg Boss: When Emotion Overpowers Endurance
image
Ram Charan heaps Praise on AR Rahman

Most Read

image
Visakhapatnam Emerges as India’s Next Big Investment Destination
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Issues Strong Directives to TDP MLAs
image
Kavitha Slams Revanth Reddy Over Fee Reimbursement Issue

Related Articles

Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue