Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Self-Evictions in Bigg Boss: When Emotion Overpowers Endurance

Published on November 9, 2025 by nethra

Self-Evictions in Bigg Boss: When Emotion Overpowers Endurance

Self-Evictions in Bigg Boss: When Emotion Overpowers Endurance

Bigg Boss Telugu, known for its drama, mind games, and emotional rollercoasters, has also witnessed rare yet heartfelt moments when contestants chose to leave the show voluntarily. Over the seasons, a handful of housemates have walked out of the house on their own, unable to handle the psychological isolation that comes with the show’s unique environment. Ramu’s recent exit in Season 9 once again brought this emotional side of the game to light.

The First Exit: Sampoornesh Babu’s Emotional Breakdown

The first-ever self-eviction in Bigg Boss Telugu history happened in Season 1. Sampoornesh Babu, the comedy star who became a household name with Hrudaya Kaleyam, could not bear the confinement of the Bigg Boss house. Despite being a crowd favorite, he broke down emotionally, crying and pleading with Bigg Boss to let him go.

As per show rules, a contestant who leaves voluntarily usually faces a penalty. However, host Jr. NTR reportedly requested the management not to impose it, understanding Sampoornesh’s emotional state. It was later revealed that he hailed from a small village and was used to interacting with friends and relatives daily. The sudden disconnect from his social circle deeply affected him, triggering his decision to leave.

Gangavva’s Exit: When Age and Environment Take a Toll

In Season 4, YouTube star Gangavva, who earned immense love from the audience for her authenticity and humor, also exited the show voluntarily. She cited health reasons — primarily the cold air conditioning and enclosed house — but many believed her departure was driven by psychological discomfort. Coming from a rural background and an open-air lifestyle, the artificial environment and lack of familiar interactions made her uneasy.

Manikanta’s Case: The Emotional Conflict of Season 8

Season 8 saw Manikanta take the same path. Despite being safe as per audience voting, he chose to walk out citing mental and physical exhaustion. Host Nagarjuna tried to convince him to reconsider, but Manikanta remained firm in his decision. Ironically, it was later revealed that Manikanta had received more votes than his co-contestant Gautam Krishna, making his exit an even bigger shock.

Ramu’s Exit in Season 9: A Heartfelt Goodbye

This week, Ramu followed the same emotional path. A gentle and kind-hearted contestant, Ramu confessed that he missed his family and the warmth of his joint household. He revealed that he couldn’t handle the isolation of the Bigg Boss house anymore and wanted to return home. His exit was not dramatic but deeply emotional, earning respect from fellow contestants and viewers alike.

A Deeper Message Beyond the Game

A pattern seems to emerge — most contestants who opt for self-eviction come from rural or close-knit family backgrounds, such as Sampoornesh, Gangavva, and Ramu. While the show tests one’s endurance and mental strength, their exits also reflect a profound truth: that real strength often lies in valuing relationships and emotional well-being over fame or prize money.

Self-evictions in Bigg Boss are rare but revealing. They remind viewers that beyond strategy and survival, human connection remains the strongest force. As Ramu’s graceful exit showed once again, sometimes walking away isn’t weakness — it’s an act of emotional honesty.

– ZURAN

