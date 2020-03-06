Ram Charan launches Aham Brahmasmi

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan launched the comeback film of Manchu Manoj’s Aham Brahmasmi today. Fans gathered in huge numbers to the event which took place in Hyderabad. Srikanth Reddy is the director and Manoj himself is producing the film on MM Arts banner. Priya Bhavani Shankar is the leading lady and critically acclaimed actor Samuthirakani will be seen in a crucial role. Aham Brahmasmi will be made on lavish standards and will release in five Indian languages this year. The first look already generated positive response.





