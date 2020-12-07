Ram Charan steps in style with a Boss Mask

The entire Mega family is decked up to celebrate the grand wedding of Niharika Konidela. All the family members flew to Udaipur today on different chartered flights. Ram Charan surprised everyone in style and he was spotted with a Boss Mask. The actor wore a mask with Chiranjeevi’s idol on it and he tagged it Boss Mask. Chiranjeevi, Smt. Surekha, Ram Charan and Upasana reached Udaipur on a special flight this afternoon. Niharika’s family flew this morning while Allu’s family reached Udaipur this afternoon. The grand wedding of Niharika and Chaitanya will take place on December 9th at 7:15 PM.

