Vakeel Saab and Uppena pushed to summer

Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film Vakeel Saab is in the final stages of shoot and is aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release. There are a lot of speculations going on about the film’s release. After discussing with the distributors, the film’s producer Dil Raju decided to push the release of Vakeel Saab to summer 2021. Sriram Venu is the director and the shooting portions of the film will be completed by the end of this month.

Tollywood’s long-delayed film Uppena is aimed for release soon. As per the update, the makers of Uppena decided to push the film to summer 2021. Uppena marks the debut of Vaishnav Tej and Buchi Babu is the director. Krithi Shetty is the female lead and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Ravi Teja’s Krack and Ram’s RED are the films aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release.