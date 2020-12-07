Pawan Kalyan ‘at home deeksha’ for cyclone-hit farmers

Till yesterday, Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan went round the districts and visited the damaged crops in different parts of Andhra Pradesh. He put forth several demands before the Jaganmohan Reddy Government. They included payment of Rs. 35,000 compensation per acre for the crops totally damaged in the heavy rains and cyclone.

As CM Jagan did not respond, Senani has now started a never before protest. He began an ‘at home deeksha’ in his Hyderabad residence. His demands were the same as before. The Government should pay Rs. 35,000 crop compensation per acre and Rs. 10,000 immediate relief assistance.

Senani’s present deeksha marked the formal inauguration of the Jai Kisan call given by Pawan during his recent visit to the cyclone affected areas.

Pawan Kalyan brought forward an interesting argument on why the YCP Government should pay full crop compensation to the farmers. He said that the ruling YCP was making quick money in the liquor business being carried out in the name of the Government shops. All this huge revenue being made in the liquor business should be diverted to rescue the farmers from their crisis.