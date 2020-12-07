Change of plans for Mahesh’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu is waiting to return back to the sets of his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The makers initially planned a two months-long schedule in USA but with the second wave of coronavirus hitting the country, the shoot is pushed. The USA schedule is moved to March or April and Mahesh will commence the shoot for the other portions in India from January 2021. Parasuram is the director and Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is high on expectations and a Bollywood actor will play the role of the lead antagonist. Thaman composes the music and Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus are the producers. Mahesh will be seen in a new look for Sarkaru Vaari Paata.