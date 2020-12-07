Pic Talk: Niharika and family fly to Udaipur

Mega girl Niharika Konidela is all set to tie the knot to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in a grand wedding on December 9th evening. Both the families of Niharika and Chaitanya flew to Udaipur this morning in a chartered flight. Varun Tej and Naga Babu too are spotted along with the wed-to-be couple. Varun will take a small break from work and he would return back to work soon. The entire Mega family including Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan will attend the wedding.
Udaipur ✈️ #NisChay ✨ pic.twitter.com/ztIgBbH7MI
— Niharika Konidela (@IamNiharikaK) December 7, 2020