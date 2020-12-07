Singer Sunitha gets Engaged

Veteran singer, host and dubbing artist Sunitha got engaged to an entrepreneur today in a private ceremony today. Sunitha got separated from her husband and is staying single for the past few years. She got engaged to the Chairman of a media house (YouTube). The wedding date is yet to be announced. Sunitha is the recipient of several prestigious awards and she sang close to 1000 songs in her career in various Indian languages. She gave voice over for 110 actresses. Sunitha is active from 1995 and worked for various Indian films. Wishing Sunitha all the best in the new journey of life.

