Rashi Khanna replaces Rashmika

Rashmika Mandanna is the most happening actress of Telugu cinema. The actress turned a signing spree and is busy with a flock of films. There are talks that Pooja Hegde and Rashmika are the leading ladies in Dulquer Salman’s upcoming multi-lingual film directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The latest update says that Rashmika walked out of the project as she could not allocate her dates.

Hanu Raghavapudi met Rashi Khanna, narrated the script and got her nod for the film. Set in 1960s, the film is a romantic saga and Duqluer plays an army official. Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema are the producers and the shoot of this untitled project commences next year. Vishal Chandrasekhar is the music director. The film will release during the second half of 2021.