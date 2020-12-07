Sharwanand’s Maha Samudram all set to roll

After the super success of RX 100, director Ajay Bhupathi took two years for his next film titled Maha Samudram. Sharwanand and Siddharth will be the lead actors in this action thriller and the regular shoot of the film starts today in Hyderabad. Sharwanand already completed his shoot for Sreekaram and a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. He will focus on Maha Samudram and the film will be wrapped up in quick schedules. Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel are the heroines.

The current schedule will happen in Hyderabad. Chaitan Bharadwaj composes the music and Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments are the producers. Maha Samudram is aimed for summer 2021 release and it is carrying decent expectations.