CM Jagan to call on victims of Eluru mystery disease

The West Godavari district officials are making all arrangements for Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s visit to Eluru today to call on the victims of the mystery illness there. The CM will visit the Government General Hospital and later hold a review meeting on the health and sanitation aspects at the Zilla Parishad Hall.

The ruling YCP has first tried to downplay the problem saying the disease is yet to be diagnosed and test results were yet to come. The Government officials ruled out contamination of water as per the tests conducted already.

Later, the Governor asked the Government to take all measures possible to address the Eluru mystery disease and provide relief to the patients and their families. Even the Union Home Ministry has come forward to extend all the required assistance to the State Government. Union Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy had spoken to Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and enquired about the health crisis in the West Godavari town.

Now, the Chief Minister is making the visit today amid rising concerns and allegations on the lack of expected attention by the civic officials to launch preventive measures. Opposition leaders have already made visits to the localities in Eluru where the outbreak was reported. As on today, over 290 persons were affected while one person died. The localitied affected by the disease were Vidyanagar, Padamara Veedhi, Dakshina Veedhi, Toorpu Veedhi, Ashoknagar and Arundhatiyanagar.