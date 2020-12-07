Chandrababu sent to underground drainage by voters: Kodali

The Eluru mystery illness and its continuing impact on people has brought a new kind of politics before the people. This is counter allegations between the ruling and the opposition parties on the drainage systems. Minister Kodali Nani has taken strong objection to the remarks made by former CM Chandrababu Naidu who has said that earlier today that the YCP Government has not even ensured cleaning of drainage systems. This was why the outbreak of mystery disease took place in Eluru.

In a sharp reaction, Nani went on hurling abuses on the TDP chief, saying that Chandrababu Naidu was like a curse hanging on the head of the Telugu Desam Party. Without any proper logic, Mr. Naidu was wrongly politicising the Eluru incident. Nani further said that the cheap politics of Chandrababu Naidu had upset so much that the voters had sent to the underground drainage never to recover from that.

These days, CM Jaganmohan Reddy has been using Minister Nani exclusively to attack Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh once again. Several incidents were coming up one by one embarrassing the Government like the cyclone, Eluru disease, etc. Every time the TDP chief tried to corner the YCP, Kodali Nani was coming to the forefront to issue aggressive counters.