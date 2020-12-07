Is TDP taking part in Bharat Bandh tomorrow or not?

Over 24 political parties are taking part in the Bharat Bandh agitation called by the farmers’ associations in the country on Tuesday. Among the regional parties, the TRS has expressed support to the bandh. But, the regional parties in Andhra Pradesh are keeping mum.

The ruling YCP has not spoken a single word on this important matter. There is the word ‘Rythu’ in the very title of the YCP. Its long form is Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress. But Chief Minister Jagan Reddy did not speak anything about his party’s response to the bandh.

On its part, the TDP is going to make a token protest tomorrow. The TDP leaders are going to give memoranda to all the District Collectors in the State. Chandrababu Naidu has announced that his party would demand making the minimum support price a legal right. For this, the TDP would make representations and carry out a campaign.

When reporters asked whether the TDP was taking part in the bandh or not, Naidu avoided a direct reply. He merely said that his party would strongly campaign for the protection of the rights of farmers at all forums.