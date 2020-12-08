AP buses don’t roll out of depots under ‘Bharat Bandh’ effect

The ‘Bharat Bandh’ had a clear impact on the general life in Andhra Pradesh. The buses and vehicles were stalled in view of the protests begun by the farmers’ associations and the left parties at all the depots. The Government offices have also decided to close down till 1 p.m. as per the bandh call given by the protesters.

The nationwide bandh has drawn support from over 24 political parties including the main Opposition party Congress at the national level. The farmers’ associations are demanding total rollback of the three agricultural Bills introduced by the Modi-led Government in the Parliament.

The farmers were also demanding the withdrawal of the Electricity Bill 2020. There has been a non stop agitation against the proposed fixing of the electricity meters on the agricultural pumpsets.

The farmers’ associations are taking special objection to the three farm bills, saying that these bills would throw the farmers at the mercy of the corporate companies in future.

Most Opposition leaders especially Mamata Banerjee have opposed the farmers bills saying that they were aimed at a dangerous corporatisation of agriculture.