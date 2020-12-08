Puri Jagannadh utilized the best out of Lockdown

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh is focused on his next big-budget film Fighter, a pan Indian film that will have its release in multiple languages. Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey are the lead actors in this sports drama that has ample scope for action and romance. The entire shoot was planned in Mumbai and Puri Jagannadh is collaborating with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for the first time for Fighter.

Utilizing the unexpected coronavirus break, Puri Jagannadh spent most of his time in his Mumbai office space. Puri Jagannadh is done with the bound scripts of half a dozen scripts during this break. Puri who is quick in penning scripts is ready with back-to-back scripts. He has scripts ready for Balakrishna, Mahesh Babu, Ram and others. He will take the final call on his next only after the release of Vijay Devarakonda’s Fighter. The shoot of Fighter will resume from January and a couple of high voltage action stunts on foreign fighters will be canned. The film is aimed for summer 2021 release.