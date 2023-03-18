Ram Charan to make his Hollywood Debut?

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan has been in USA for the Oscars event during which he had several meetings and promotional events planned. He also met a heap of fans during his USA visit. There are strong speculations that Ram Charan is in talks for an international project. The actor hinted of signing the project but did not reveal any details. He said that it is too early to reveal the details about the project. “Everything will be announced at the right time after the process is completed” told Ram Charan during his recent media interaction.

Ram Charan will soon resume the shoot of Shankar’s film and the shooting portions will be completed very soon. CEO is the title considered and the film releases for Sankranthi 2024 in all the Indian languages. Kiara Advani is the heroine and Dil Raju is the producer. Ram Charan also signed a film in the direction of Buchi Babu and the shoot starts this year.