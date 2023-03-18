Kamal Haasan’s biggest risk for Indian 2

Telugu360 already revealed that Kamal Haasan and Shankar would be filming a high-voltage action stunt in South Africa for two weeks and it would be shot completely in a train. Several Hollywood stunt masters will be working for the film and the shoot commences next week. There would be several risky stunt episodes in this sequence and the makers suggested a body double for Kamal. The 68-year-old actor refused to take up a body double and he decided to do these stunts on himself. As it is an elderly role, Kamal wanted to try the stunts on himself.

The crew members already flew to South Africa to make all the arrangements. The entire filming of Indian 2 is expected to be completed by the end of May. Kajal Aggarwal is the leading lady and Siddharth, Rakul Preet will be seen in other prominent roles. Lyca Productions are the producers and Indian 2 is hitting the screens for Diwali this year. Indian 2 is having a sequel after 27 long years.