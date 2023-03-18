NTR has a suggestion for Vishwak Sen

Young Tiger NTR is the special guest of the evening for the pre-release event of Das Ka Dhamki. Vishwak Sen played the lead role and he himself directed this entertainer. The trailer and the songs ended up impressive and the film is releasing on the eve of Ugadi. Vishwak Sen is a huge fan of NTR and he personally invited Tarak to the pre-release event of Das Ka Dhamki. NTR during his speech heaped praises on Vishwak Sen. He suggested Vishak to stop directing films in the future and he wished Das Ka Dhamki a massive blockbuster.

“I heartfully wish Das Ka Dhamki will end up as a blockbuster and Vishwak Sen should stop directing films. He should focus more as an actor as there are a lot of young talented directors in Telugu cinema. Tollywood is also in its best phase now. I wish Vishwak Sen should do many more impressive films in the future’ told NTR. Das Ka Dhamki is produced by Vishwak Sen and he plays a dual role. Nivetha Pethuraj is the leading lady. Leone James is the music composer for Das Ka Dhamki.