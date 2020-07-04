Ram Charan to produce a web series

All the top actors of Indian cinema are busy signing web-based projects even after they are occupied with enough number of films. With the growing number of audience for digital platforms, several actors feel that OTT is a perfect platform to narrate the stories that cannot be told on the silver screen. Actresses like Samantha and Tamannaah already made their debut into digital space recently. Ram Charan is the latest one to join but he is making his debut as a producer.

Ram Charan is all set to produce a web series and this project will be made on a big budget. Charan who is well balancing his career as an actor and producer is busy with the web-based project. It is unclear if Megastar Chiranjeevi will play the lead role in this web series or if Charan approaches another actor. Things about this prestigious project are kept under wraps. Charan is in plans to make an official announcement about the project soon.