Ram Charan’s Big Announcement Coming

Telugu360 broke out the news that Ram Charan has signed his next film in the direction of Kannada director Narthan. With Charan’s fans left in confusion and a lot of speculations going on about the 16th film of Ram Charan, the makers of the film decided to make an official announcement next week. The final discussions about the budgets, remunerations and the cast, and crew are happening currently. All these would be concluded this weekend.

UV Creations, the makers of the film will make an official announcement about the project next week. If things go as per plan, the regular shoot of this untitled project commences during the last week of October. The female lead and other actors, and technicians are finalized. This pan-Indian project will have its release next year. Ram Charan and Shankar’s project is delayed for now and there is no clarity on when the next schedule will start. Ram Charan is keen to shift his complete focus on Narthan’s pan-Indian project.