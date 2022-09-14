Venkatesh joins the sets of his Next

Victory Venkatesh is on a break and he is yet to announce his next Telugu film. The actor will be seen playing the role of a God in Ori Devuda, a comic entertainer that has Vishwak Sen in the lead role. Venkatesh joined the sets of the film and he will wrap up the shoot of his portions before this weekend. Ori Devuda is the remake of Tamil blockbuster film Oh My Kadavule and Ashwin Marimuthu who directed the original is directing the remake.

Vijay Sethupathi played an interesting role in the original and Venkatesh’s role is extended and changes are made to suit the Telugu audience. The entire shoot except for the portions of Venkatesh is completed and the post-production work is in the final stages. Venkatesh loved the role and he signed the film. Mithila Palkar is the leading lady and PVP, Dil Raju are the producers. The makers will announce the release date of Ori Devuda very soon. The film releases this year.