Bigg boss Day 9: Hush Baby Hush

Today Bigg boss gave couple of tasks for housemates. The winners if these tasks will decode Captaincy contestants.

Bigg boss gave a task called Sisindri. As per this task, each housemate is given a baby (doll). They need to take care of their babies. If someone else found their babies among, they can keep it in Last and found area. In such that housemates who was supposed to take care of the baby will be disqualified from the captaincy task. Revant was the first contestant to get disqualified the way. Later Srisatya and Abhinayasri also got disqualified the same way. Incidentally all the three babies were put in the last and found area by Geethu.

Bigg boss gave another task and as per that task, 5 contestants who reach baby straddle will become eligible to play second task to become the captaincy contender. Chanti becomes the winner and becomes first contender of Captaincy task. This task will continue tomorrow as well. The catch is that contestants have to save their babies through out the night.