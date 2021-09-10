Ram Charan’s grand entry into electronic media?

Ram Charan has already proved himself as an actor with films like Rangasthalam. He proved himself as producer with high budget films like Khaidi number 150 and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Now, as per reports, he is all set to make a grand entry into electronic media. Details as follows .

As per the rumours going on in media circles, Ram Charan is buying a news channel soon. Though the rumours are not very clear about which channel it is, most of the media people are believing that it could be MAHA news. This channel is not running in profits for quite a while. There were rumours that political leaders like Sujana Chowdary and TG Venkatesh unofficially patronised this channel for some time but they got rid of it as they believed its a white elephant. Now, as per the rumours, Ram Charan offered lucrative price for this channel and discussions are in final stage. If everything goes well, this channel may soon change hands.

There has been discontent among the fans of Janasena that there’s no media support for their party. Those fans were asking Ram Charan since long to start a news channel. We need to wait and see whether Ram Charan’s aspirations to start a news channel will become true or not.