Ram Charan’s Much-Awaited Game Changer To Release in IMAX®️

After a long gap, Global Star Star Ram Charan is coming back to the silver screen with his highly-anticipated film, Game Changer. Directed by legendary filmmaker Shankar, this political action-drama has Kiara Advani playing the female lead. The big star cast also includes Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Jayaram, and Naveen Chandra.

Recently, the makers unveiled the theatrical trailer of the movie. It received an immensely positive response from fans and the audience. Now, to make the movie-watching experience richer, the team is releasing the film in the premium IMAX®️ format. Watching Shankar’s visual grandeur on an IMAX®️ screen will be a breath-taking experience for sure. Shankar called the project a testament to how technology and storytelling can break boundaries. He stated that the IMAX®️ format will fully showcase the film’s grandeur.

Meanwhile, Game Changer marks Charan’s consecutive IMAX®️ release after RRR. He expressed his joy at the decision, saying the IMAX®️ experience will redefine action and drama for audiences.

Game Changer is all set to hit the screens on January 10. It is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Creations, Dil Raju Productions and Zee Studios. Thaman composed the music for the film.

