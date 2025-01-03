Big relief for Allu Arjun

Tollywood star Allu Arjun got big relief in Sandhya theatre stampede case, as Court issued bail to the Pushpa 2 star on Friday.

Allu Arjun, who is A11 (Accused No 11) is right now on interim bail. High Court had issued interm bail and directed him to approach Nampally Court for regular bail.

Therefore Pushpa 2 star had approached Nampally Court for regular bail, upon High Court’s directions.

While the the hearing was held on Dec 30, 2024 Monday, Court had adjourned judgement to Jan 3, Friday.

While Allu Arjun’s advocates had pleaded with the Judge that the Tollywood actor has no connection with stampede at Sandhya theatre and eventual death of his fan Revathi, Chikkadpally Police had countered the argument, requesting Judge not to issue the bail.

After hearing the arguments from bothsides Court granted regular bail to Allu Arjun. Judge also directed Allu Arjun to cooperate with Police for the investigation.