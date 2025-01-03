Dilruba Teaser captivates with a intense love story & action

Young and talented hero Kiran Abbavaram scored a blockbuster hit this Diwali with a period thriller titled “KA.” This film has became biggest blockbuster in his career. Riding high on the success of KA, Kiran is now gearing up for his next project titled “Dilruba.”

Kiran Abbavaram has undergone a stylish makeover for this movie. This love and action entertainer is releasing worldwide on February 2025. Today, the film’s striking teaser was unveiled. The teaser showcases Kiran Abbavaram in an entirely new and stylish avatar with swag and attitude.

Teaser begins with the voiceover of Kiran Abbavaram narrating his failed love story with Maggie. As he was trying stay away from love, Anjali, played by Rukshar Dhillon, enters his life. The beautiful love story between them and the cute moments promises a magical love entertainer.

Then the teaser shifts into action mode with Kiran Abbavaram showcasing his action avatar. With the action chops and intense moments in the teaser, Dilruba promises to be a love and action entertainer. Sam CS score elevates the teaser to next level. The rich visuals captured by Daniel Viswas are amazing.

The teaser introduces talented actors like Satya, Aadukalam Naren, and others in key roles. Dilruba is being produced by Sivam Celluloids and Yoodlee Films, the film studio of Saregama India Ltd. Ravi, Jojo Jose, Rakesh Reddy, and Saregama are the producers, with Viswa Karun helming this interesting entertainer.

Sensational composer Sam CS is composing the music, while Daniel Viswas is handling the cinematography, and Praveen KL is working as the editor. More details about this interesting project will be announced soon.