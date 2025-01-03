x
Home > Politics

Free bus travel for women: AP Ministers study tour to Karnataka

Published on January 3, 2025 by swathy

Free bus travel for women: AP Ministers study tour to Karnataka

Andhra Pradesh Ministers Group made a study tour to Karnataka to study about the the free bus travel scheme being implemented in the state. The Ministerial delegation consisted of Transport Minister Ramprasad Reddy, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita and Women, Child and Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani.

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy personally explained the modalities of ‘Shakti Scheme’ which offers free bus travel to women in the state. Later Ministers have also travelled in Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses and interacted with passengers to know about the effectiveness of scheme.

Siddaramaiah-led Congress Government is the first Government to implement completely free travel for women in RTC buses in the state. The scheme was launched in June, 2023. It has become such a big success that women travelled about 229 cr free trips costing about Rs 5,500 Cr.

Free bus travel was one of the key promises made by Congress in the Assembly elections. Likewise, even TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance has promised free bus travel for women as part of its ‘Super Six’ promises in AP.

Chandrababu Naidu Government is planning to implement the free travel in RTC buses from Ugadi festival in Andhra Pradesh.

Neighbouring Telangana is also successfully implementing the free bus travel for women. In Telangana, women have travelled 125.50 Cr free trips, costing about Rs 4,225 Cr till now, making it super success.

else

