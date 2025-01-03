x
Politics

Surge in Respiratory Illnesses in China Raises Concerns

Published on January 3, 2025 by swathy

China is experiencing a significant increase in respiratory illnesses, with hospitals reporting numerous cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV), influenza A, and Mycoplasma pneumoniae. This comes five years after the Covid-19 pandemic, stirring public concern and discussions.

Social media footage reveals overcrowded hospital waiting rooms, particularly in pediatric wards, as doctors attend to patients with flu-like symptoms, evoking memories of early Covid-19 outbreaks. Despite rumors on social media about an emergency declaration, neither the Chinese government nor the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an official statement.

Experts suggest that the surge in cases may be linked to reduced immunity following prolonged Covid-19 lockdowns, which limited exposure to common viruses. As normal life resumes, increased social interactions are accelerating the spread of infections.

The outbreak is primarily affecting young children requiring hospital care and elderly individuals with respiratory issues. Symptoms commonly include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and body aches, which are typical for respiratory illnesses during the winter season.

