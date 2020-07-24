Ram Gopal Varma targets Uday Kiran’s biopic

It is raining films from the camp of Ram Gopal Varma from the past few weeks. He has been working without breaks even during the coronavirus pandemic season. His next film Powerstar will release tomorrow and Ram Gopal Varma has two more films ready for release. The latest news we hear is that Ram Gopal Varma is now focused on the biopic of young actor Uday Kiran who abruptly ended up his life due to depression.

Mega family turned out to be a soft target for Ram Gopal Varma from many days. He is in plans to narrate Uday Kiran’s biopic from the controversial view in which Mega family will be presented in a bad light. Uday Kiran lost offers because of the pressure mounted by Mega family says a section of producers from Telugu cinema. RGV is in plans to highlight this in Uday Kiran’s biopic. He is currently in the hunt for the right actor who can surprise as Uday Kiran on screen.