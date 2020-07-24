TDP state-wide protests against Govt Covid ‘negligence’

The Telugu Desam Party leaders and cadres duly followed Coronavirus guidelines and physical distance while taking part in the ongoing state-wide agitation on Friday. They protested against the lack of proper facilities at the Covid isolation centres opened by the government in the state. In response to a call by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP’s incharges, people’s representatives, senior leaders and cadres observed the protests on the third day today. The agitators held digital placards demanding the YSRCP government to give up its negligent attitude and come to the rescue of the people.

The leaders observed these protests from their respective residences in all 25 parliamentary constituencies consisting of 175 assembly segments. An awareness drive was also launched on social media against the Government’s ‘failures’ to provide timely and adequate medical care to the Coronavirus patients.

The TDP leaders urged the government to rescue the poor families by providing Rs. 5,000 Covid cash assistance without wasting further time. The poor workers were suffering greatly due to loss of work opportunities and rising prices. The construction workers, coolies, weavers, tailors, artisans and unorganised workers were in deep distress ever since the outbreak. The journalists and media persons should be included in the list of frontline warriors to extend the respective benefits on a par with doctors, medical staff and police. At least Rs. 10 ex gratia should be extended to the kin of the victims of the virus attack.

The other demands of the TDP included supply of required oxygen and medicines to the patients at the government Covid isolation treatment centres. The problem of shortage of doctors and medical staff should also be resolved. Proper ambulance services should be provided to the needy patients. Proper, eatable food should be provided at the quarantine centres. The quality of drinking water and sanitation would have to be enhanced. The government promise should be fulfilled by giving Rs. 2,000 to each patient upon discharge from the isolation centres.

Stating that frontline workers were risking their lives, the TDP said at least Rs. 50 lakh ex gratia should be paid to each family towards the death doctors, nurses, medical staff, police, sanitation staff and others in the line of duty.

Alarmingly, Andhra Pradesh was standing first in the entire country in the daily death toll and in third place in active Coronavirus cases. The state was standing in the lowest place in recovery rate. It was unfortunate that uneatable burnt chapatis, dried up idlis, watery sambar and stench smelling curries were being provided at the treatment centres. While the TDP regime provided delicious food at just Rs. 5 at Anna Canteens, the YSRCP government was providing tasteless food but collecting Rs. 500 from the Covid patients. The bed strength at the hospitals should be increased.

The Opposition leaders held placards demanding a roll back of the hike in prices of petrol and diesel. The increased current charges should be withdrawn in view of the steep fall in incomes of the general public. The liquor shops should be closed immediately considering the greater danger of infections from the unchecked crowds.

Meanwhile, TDP AP President K Kala Venkatrao said Coronavirus treatment and relief were apparently not in the government’s priority list which was why virus prevention measures took a back seat from the beginning. Till now, total Coronavirus cases reached 64,713 in the state and 823 persons lots their lives due to infection. It was disturbing that Andhra Pradesh crossed 50,000 cases in short time and stood in fifth place in the country. Even in Corona tests, inordinate delay was being caused which was leading to faster spread of the disease.