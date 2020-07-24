Is Nag taking a huge risk?

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic left the star actors and directors scared. All the veteran actors Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Venkatesh restricted themselves to their homes and are not ready to resume the shoots till the vaccination for coronavirus arrives. King Nagarjuna is all set to join the sets of Bigg Boss 4 from next month. The 60-year-old actor will be present during the weekends in the Bigg Boss house.

The makers made special arrangements and Nagarjuna will be treated with utmost care on the sets. He would not be approached by anyone except his personal staff on the sets of Bigg Boss. Special arrangements are made for Nagarjuna to make him comfortable on the sets of Bigg Boss 4. All the social distancing guidelines would be followed by the makers of Bigg Boss 4. The reality show would commence from the mid of August and will continue for 50 days.