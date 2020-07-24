Covid-19 situation scary in AP: 8,147 cases, 49 deaths

Andhra Pradesh is fast emerging as one of the top hotspots for Covid-19 infections in the country. The cases have been rapidly increasing in the last two weeks exposing the Andhra Pradesh government’s failure in handling the pandemic ever since the outbreak in the state.

Andhra Pradesh has remained the biggest contributor of Coronavirus cases for the last two weeks surpassing states like Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana in the South in a single-day surge. In Southern States, Andhra Pradesh is continuing to drive India’s novel Coronavirus numbers which have been touching new highs every day for the last five days.

On Friday, the state registered a record single-day jump of 8,147 new Covid-19 cases taking the state’s overall tally to 80,858. This is the biggest single-day jump in infections so far after its previous single-day high of 7,998 fresh Covid-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, 49 Covid-19 patients succumbed to the infection taking the total number of fatalities to 933. This is the second straight week that Andhra Pradesh has reported the biggest one-day rise in the number of infections and also an increasing death rate. Andhra Pradesh has been showing an unusually high rise in its daily cases, reporting more than 6,000-7000 new infections.

For the second straight day, East Godavari district reported the highest number of Covid-19 infections. On Friday, the district registered 1,029, cases taking its overall virus tally to 11,067. On Thursday, East Godavari reported around 14 Covid-19 deaths while 1,391 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the district.

Among the 49 deaths, East Godavari reported the highest fatalities (11) followed by Krishna (6), Srikakulam (9), Kurnool (8), Srikakulam (5), West Godavari (5), Guntur (3), Vizag (3), Chittoor (1), Prakasam (1), Vizianagaram (1). The total number of Covid-19 patients who succumbed to the infection swelled to 933.

There are 39,990 active cases in the state and the number of recoveries reached 39,935, including 2,380 discharges in the last 24 hours.