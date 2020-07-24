No Birthday treat from Mahesh this year

It is a habit for Mahesh Babu to treat his fans with the first look or a teaser of his upcoming movie every year. But with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Mahesh Babu will have no surprise for his birthday this year. There are speculations that the actor would release one more poster from his upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata but this is not going to happen. The shoot of the film will commence early next year and Parasuram is the director.

Mahesh Babu is strictly at home and is having an exceptional time with his family. He is reading, binge-watching various shows on OTT platforms and is hitting his personal gym to keep himself fit. Mahesh Babu is not in a hurry and he informed the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata to start the shoot only after normalcy returns. Keerthy Suresh is rumored to play the female lead in Sarkaru Vaari Paata that will be jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus.