Dil Bechara Review: Soulful

Sushant Singh Rajput was gone too early and his last movie Dil Bechara, a romantic drama released on the digital platform Disney Plus Hotstar and the film is available for free for all. Mukesh Chhabra directed the film and Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi are the lead actors. Fox Star Studios bankrolled this crispy romantic drama. Here is the review of Dil Bechara:

Kizzie Basu (Sanjana Sanghi) is a teenager who battles thyroid cancer and moves to Jamshedpur after she gets forced by her parents. She gets a chance to meet Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput), a happy soul who is a basketball player and is a huge fan of Rajinikanth. After they are very much in love, Manny takes Kizzie to Paris. The rest of the film is all about their unlimited love, romance and emotional goodbye.

Sushant Singh Rajput will leave everyone in tears with his refreshing and natural attempt. He is extremely energetic in every frame and he overperformed in the emotional episodes. Sanjana Sanghi is the best find for the role and she makes a delightful debut. Swastika Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan will surprise the audience doing justice for their roles.

Dil Bechara is an old template when it comes to the plot as the Indian audience watched many such films. What makes the film so special is the narration, performances and emotionally driven episodes. The climax looks heavy and it impresses everyone. AR Rahman’s work is highly impressive and the background score is the soul of the film. The cinematographer uses the film’s mood and presented the film in the best available way.

At times, some of the episodes seem to be hurried as there is immense detailing done to every scene. The production values are exceptional and debutant Mukesh Chhabra makes sure Dil Bechara is delightful, beautiful and memorable.

In one word, Dil Bechara is a film filled with love, romance and an emotional journey of two youngsters. A perfect tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.