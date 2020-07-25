Senani’s surprise attacks catch YSRCP breathless

All-round criticism from the Opposition and civil society are giving nightmares to the ruling YSRCP in the past few days. Now, the Supreme Court joined the list of institutions that are taking a serious view of Jagan Reddy regime’s policies. What more, Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan is making a non-stop attack on the ruling party’s excesses. Now, he has given an interview on the Jana Sena social media platform. In his latest criticism, Senani strongly objected to the way the government was functioning. The State DGP himself appeared before the court several times which never happened in history.

Senani is posing a direct question asking how Jagan Reddy can claim development when he was bringing huge loans and pushing the state into huge debts eventually. The officials were becoming scapegoats because of the unlawful policies of the government. The DGP’s issue was a clear example. Police and revenue administration should abide by the laws but not the whims of a particular party. If their decisions come into conflict with the laws, then the courts would automatically interfere. This cannot be questioned by anybody.

Senani warned the YSRCP Government of a severe backlash from the people. The government would have to face the wrath of the people just like in America where people were revolting against the police and the government. YSRCP was fortunate to get a huge majority. But clearly, the ruling party was not making proper use of this. Such a majority should not be used for political vendetta or for vote bank politics.

YSRCP leaders like Ambati Rambabu usually give counter to Pawan but they are now either isolated due to Corona infection or busy tackling rising criticism from the courts.

