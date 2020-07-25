Allu Arjun sheds weight for Pushpa

Allu Arjun is one actor who transforms himself according to the role. He surprised as a middle-class youngster in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and he had to put on weight for the role. When it comes to his next film Pushpa, Allu Arjun needs to essay a lean look. The actor utilized the break of coronavirus and lost eight kilos for the role. He is spotted jogging in KBR park several times and Allu Arjun even posted some of the pictures from his workout sessions.

Allu Arjun is said to have lost the needed weight and is fit enough for Pushpa. The shoot was planned to commence in September but the recent update says that Allu Arjun is not in a mood to start the shoot till the vaccination for coronavirus arrives. The shoot of Pushpa will commence early next year. Sukumar is the director and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady in this pan Indian film. Mythri Movie Makers are producing Pushpa which may release in 2022.