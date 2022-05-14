Ram Pothineni takes charge in the mass ‘The Warriorr’ teaser

Advertisement

From the minute the Ram Pothineni-N Linguswamy combination was announced, it sparked everyone’s interest. Everything, from the title announcement to the first single, has been well received by the audience and has increased the excitement.

The makers have now released a tantalising teaser, which is now buzzing on YouTube. Ram Pothineni as the cop stuns everyone, and his complete makeover to match N Linguswamy vision deserves accolades. He did his own Tamil dubbing, and the trailer has also wowed Tamil audiences.

Aadhi Pinisetty has a rugged appearance and explodes like a mass bomb. Krithi Shetty’s tremendous energy astounded everyone. Rockstar uniquely elevated ustaad with his BGM. The makers have made no compromises in order to provide the best quality film to Ram Pothineni fans.

Not only Ram Pothineni fans but also moviegoers are excited to see the Linguswamy mass combined with Energetic star’s thunderous screen presence.

The Warriorr is getting ready for the grand release on July 14. Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the film under the banner Srinivasaa Silver Screens, while Pavan Kumar is presenting it.