A grand success bash planned for Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu was extremely confident on Sarkaru Vaari Paata before the release. The film opened on a dull note and picked up well on its second day. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is having a super strong third day at the box-office. The core team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata celebrated the success last night in a Hyderabad pub. The team is in plans to celebrate the film’s success in a grand manner in Vijayawada. Mahesh Babu celebrated the success of most of his films in Vijayawada.

The grand success bash will take place on May 16th in Siddhartha Hotel Management Ground in Vijayawada. The entire team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will attend the grand bash. The film is expected to have a super-strong weekend all over. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram and Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady. Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment are the producers.