Thank you release Date announced

The much awaited movie ‘Thank You’ starring Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna and Malvika Nair has locked it’s release date. Produced under Sri Venkateswara Creations by Dil Raju and Shirish, The Vikram K Kumar directorial will be releasing worldwide in theatres on July 8th 2022. Thaman who has been in top form for a while now has scored the music for this film and the legendary lensman P.C. Sreeram is thet cinematographer for this film. Navin Nooli is the editor and the story is by BVS Ravi. Naga Chaitanya and Vikram K Kumar are back together for the first time after the classic ‘Manam’. The teaser and the songs will be out shortly.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.