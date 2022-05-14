Breaking: KGF: Chapter 3 to roll this year

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the biggest hits in the country and the film is having a dream run all over. Prashanth Neel hinted of KGF: Chapter 3 during the end titles of KGF: Chapter 2 and the discussions are on. Hombale Films, the producers of KGF franchise confirmed that KGF: Chapter 3 starts rolling this year. Vijay Kiragandur revealed that they are keen to create a Marvel kind of franchise of KGF. During a recent interview, Vijay informed that the shoot of KGF: Chapter 3 will commence in October 2022 and they are working on the plan of releasing KGF: Chapter 3 for 2024.

He said that Prashanth Neel, the mastermind behind KGF is busy with Salaar which is 35 percent complete. The next schedule of Salaar will take place next week and the makers are keen to complete the shoot of Salaar by October. Vijay Kiragandur said that KGF: Chapter 3 would have several new roles and characters. Yash and Srinidhi Shetty will reprise their roles from the original in KGF: Chapter 3.