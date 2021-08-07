Ram takes up a new path

Energetic Star Ram reported his career’s biggest hit with Ismart Shankar. Ram who has done an ample number of romantic dramas and family entertainers decided to shift his focus to mass entertainers after the release of Ismart Shankar. With Telugu cinema expanding at a fast pace and several Tollywood actors aiming pan-Indian releases, Ram decided to shift his focus on Kollywood.

He signed a bilingual in the direction of N Lingusamy and the shoot is happening in Hyderabad. Ram is the only actor who is yet to sign his next film. The actor is keen to work with a Tamil director after Lingusamy’s film so that the project gets a wide release in Tamil too. For now, Ram is focused on bilinguals and informed the same to the producers of his upcoming films.

Several young directors who are keen to work with Ram are now in the hunt for other options after Ram is particular to work with Tamil directors for now.