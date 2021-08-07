Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to be upset with the lackadaisical approach of some of his ministers in countering the criticism of his government. He is said to have taken a serious view of some ministers not even bothering about trying to deflect criticism. He is said to have asked as to why the ministers were silent even when the opposition was attacking them.

The Cabinet meeting reportedly saw YS Jagan in an angry mood. He is said to have asked some ministers why they did not respond to criticism by two BJP ministers. The CM reportedly referred to two BJP leaders, who were on an attack mode. He referred to the Pulichintala project game collapse issue and felt that the ruling party ministers could not counter the propaganda of the Opposition. He is said to have specifically asked three ministers for not responding to the opposition attack.

Meanwhile, several ministers in the YSRCP government are being accused of being silent on various issues. Even on issues that needed to be responded to, the ministers remained mute spectators. Sources say that several ministers are unsure of whether they would continue as ministers as YS Jagan is set to take up a massive rejig of his council of ministers. Unsure of their continuance, several ministers are not coming forward to defend the government.

YS Jagan reportedly told the ministers that he would personally monitor the inaction of the ministers on various issues. “Why are you not countering the TDP and BJP propaganda? What makes you remain silent,” he is said to have asked.