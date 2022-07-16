Ramarao On Duty Trailer: Ravi Teja is in Action Mode

Advertisement

Ravi Teja is done with the shoot of Ramarao On Duty and the film is hitting the screens on July 29th. Sarath Mandava directed the film and Ravi Teja essays the role of a honest government servant. A series of missing cases will get reported after which he steps out to fight to unfold the truth. Ramarao On Duty trailer is packed with loads of action and Ravi Teja shines in his role. Ramarao On Duty is an action thriller and the trailer looks racy, and convincing. It would be a one-man show of Ravi Teja for sure.

Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan are the leading ladies and they will have limited roles tells the trailer. Ramarao On Duty also has a series of prominent actors and the film has various threads related to the story. Venu is making his comeback and he plays a cop. The background score and the cinematography work are good in the trailer. Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer and he spent lavishly on the film. Ramarao On Duty is inspired by a real-life incident that took place in 1995. The trailer keeps good expectations on the film.