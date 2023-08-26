Ram’s Skanda Trailer: Masses Go Mad

Advertisement

Boyapati Sreenu’s upcoming film Skanda starring Ram Pothineni with Srinivasaa Silver Screen bankrolling it is getting ready for release on September 15th. Already promotional activities are underway for the movie. So far, they released a teaser, a title glimpse, and a couple of songs. Today, they came up with the film’s Pre-release Thunder. Balakrishna released the trailer.

The trailer starts off on a banging note introducing Ram’s character in a mass-appealing way. After some intense action blocks, the trailer shows the other aspects of the movie. It has typical Boyapati-style family drama too. Curiously, the trailer doesn’t reveal the storyline of the movie, though introduces all the characters.

Masses will go mad to see Ram’s oora mass avatar and superbly choreographed action sequences. Boyapati has once again proved how good he is at in making mass and action entertainers. Technically, the trailer looks promising. Thaman’s re-recording work is extraordinary, wherein the production values of Srinivasaa Chitturi’s Sreenivasaa Silver Screen are first class.

It is also evident through the trailer that Skanda is not completely an action entertainer. The movie will have ingredients to appeal to the family audiences.