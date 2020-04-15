Ramzan in times of corona: Will there be Haleem and Sher-Korma on my plate?

Ramzan will not be the same again in Hyderabad’s Old City this year with the specter of corona virus affecting people by the dozens. Charminar area during Ramzan assumes dazzling colour around this time of the year.

This year, the Muslim holy month of Ramzan begins on April 23, depending on the crescent moon sighting and the Hijri calendar. The month-long fast is then followed by Eid-ul-Fitr, a religious holiday celebrating the end of Ramzan.

But the complete lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the virus seems to have already taken the sheen out of the area, most of the colonies barricaded and under stringent surveillance.

Several colonies in the Old City have been barricaded after a single family of 17 members was tested positive for Covid-19. In Talab Katta, a 60-year-old woman was admitted to a private hospital after complaining of chest pain. She died later. Post-mortem reports revealed she had corona virus. The officials identified and traced 40 members who came in contact with the woman, 17 of whom were tested positive. Perhaps, this is the first incident of a family of 17 with high incidence of corona reported in the country.

Experts believe that one of the key reasons for the rise in number of cases in Old City is close-knit living in crammed, makeshift houses. Dozens of positive cases were reported from Talab Katta, Chandrayangutta, Barkas, Hafeezbabanagar, Riyasatnagar, Amannagar. Cases were also reported from Asifnagar, Habeebnagar, Mallepally and Hakeempet.

Telangana reported 644 positive cases, of this 113 in two days. 18 deaths reported so far. In a remarkably candid tone, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao acknowledged something difficult: The coronavirus was spreading and difficult to contain. Monitoring or containing the spread of the virus in such densely populated areas is proving to be difficult for the officials.

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in the Old City, experts believe that Ramzan could be a low-key or somber affair with the current ban on all religious congregations. Muslims may have to prepare for the prospect of a Ramzan under lockdown, either complete or partial. Currently, all places of worship including mosques remain closed although prayers are being held. Most Muslims may not be able to pursue traditional activities such as praying in mosques or hosting iftars for friends and family, especially after increased surveillance after the Tablighi Jamaat controversy which has been linked to the spike in corona cases across the country. The unfortunate ‘Jamaat’ incident has spawned hatemongering.

All faiths have dealt with the challenge of keeping faith alive under the adverse conditions of corona —but never all faiths at the same time. All festivals like Baisakhi, Pohela Boishakh, Puthandu, and Vishu were celebrated with restraint while staying within homes. Easter was also a low-key affair in India. But Ramzan is a month-long holy observance of the Muslims and therefore difficult to expect the community to live in lockdown. In Hyderabad, it is unique and special. The ‘Night Bazaar’ breathes a new life in Old City where thousands of people shop for bangles, pearls and attar. People cutting across all faiths relish Haleem and Kebabs in every nook and cranny of Hyderabad. We will miss the ubiquitous Haleem and the Sher-Korma, then?